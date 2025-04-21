Kanye West Releases Song About Childhood Incest: ‘I Sucked My Cousin’s D*ck Till I was 14’

Rapper and fashion mogul Kanye West took to social media on Monday morning to announce he has released a new song about childhood incest, writing, “I sucked my cousin’s dick till I was 14.”

“This song is called COUSINS about my cousin that’s locked in jail for life for killing a pregnant lady a few years after I told him we wouldn’t ‘look at dirty magazines together’ anymore,” West wrote in a Monday morning X post, sharing an apparent music video of a new song.

Watch Below:

“Perhaps in my self centered mess I felt it was my fault that I showed him those dirty magazines when he was 6 and then we acted out what we saw,” the “Heartless” rapper continued in his post.

West went on to say, “My dad had Playboy magazines but the magazines I found in the top of my moms closet were different.”

“My name is Ye and I sucked my cousins dick till I was 14,” West concluded in his X post.

While the lyrics in the rapper’s new song, “Cousins,” may be difficult for some to understand due to apparent autotuning, some of the lyrics clearly include the words, “I gave my cousin head.”

“Hanging with my cousin, reading dirty magazines, we seen two niggas kissing, we ain’t know what that shit means. Then we start reenacting everything that we had seen. That’s when I gave my cousin head,” the lyrics state.

The song goes on to say, “I told my cousin not to tell nobody,” and “People tell me to take it to my grave,” adding, “The truth will set you free someday.”

“I don’t think they understand, that I’m not attracted to a man,” the lyrics add.

A pixilated cartoon image seemingly depicting West falling from the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001 is then shown in the music video for the rest of the song as the song’s lyrics continue, “Nitrous don’t help me, it just put me in a trance, I’m talking about euphoria, I’m not talking about a man.”

“Told her don’t leave me, because I need you by my side. As long as she don’t leave me, then I’ll probably be alright,” the lyrics carry on, adding, “And that one time that you left me, I didn’t get no sleep that night.”

“And that one time that you left me, I took ten bursts to get high, praying that I don’t die,” the song adds.

