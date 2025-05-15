Kennedy Center Chief Richard Grenell Fact Checks Robert De Niro: ‘Everyone Deserves Entertainment Without Indoctrination’

Richard Grenell, the top man at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, called out actor Robert De Niro, who delivered yet another wild anti-Trump screed at Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday.

Cannes doled out an honorary Palme d’Or award to radical, left-wing actor and rabid anti-Trumper Robert De Niro. And, as he does in nearly every appearance, De Niro turned his attention to attacking Donald Trump, who De Niro called a “fascist” and a “philistine” after he accepted the award.

During his address, De Niro claimed that Americans are “fighting like hell for the democracy we once took for granted.”

“Art is the truth. Art embraces diversity. And that’s why art is a threat to the autocrats and the fascists of the world,” De Niro said from the stage, according to the Associated Press. “America’s philistine president has had himself appointed head of one of America’s premier cultural institutions. He has cut funding and support to the arts, humanities and education. And now he announced a 100% tariff on films made outside the United States. You can’t put a price on connectivity.”

But the Trump-appointed Kennedy Center chief, Richard Grenell, struck back at De Niro’s attack in several posts Thursday on X.

In his first post on the topic, Grenell scolded Hollywood for not “fact checking” De Niro.

“The media have a responsibility to fact check Robert De Niro at Cannes,” Grenell wrote. “He’s lying. And a confident liar is dangerous.”

“President Trump hasn’t cut funding for the Kennedy Center. There are a few honest reporters already reporting the massive funding INCREASE request from President Trump for the Kennedy Center,” Grenell added.

“It is De Niro’s political party that is canceling shows and booing people they don’t agree with politically. We haven’t cancelled shows,” Grenell said.

Grenell posted a second message addressing the issue.

“It is the Left who has weaponized the arts,” Grenell pointed out. “It is the Left who boo people and seek to cancel people at theaters for their political views. It is Robert De Niro who is calling for the arts to indoctrinate people.”

“We don’t care what your politics are at the Kennedy Center. Everyone is welcomed,” Grenell added. “Everyone deserves entertainment without indoctrination.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, X at WTHuston, or Truth Social at @WarnerToddHuston.