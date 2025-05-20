Joe Mantegna, Gary Sinise to Host National Memorial Day Concert in D.C.

(UPI) — Actors Joe Mantegna and Gary Sinise have signed on to host Sunday’s National Memorial Day Concert in Washington, D.C.

Celebrities participating in the patriotic event on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol include Robert Patrick, Gretchen Mol, Blair Underwood, Loren Allred, Scotty Hasting, Yolanda Adams, Mary McCormack, Angel Blue, and Maestro Jack Everly conducting the National Symphony Orchestra.

The show will air on PBS, the American Forces Network and YouTube.

“This concert is a powerful reminder of what Memorial Day truly represents,” Mantegna said in a statement Monday. “It offers comfort, connection, and community for families who have lost loved ones in service to our country, honoring their sacrifice with the dignity and gratitude they deserve.”

Sinise added: “Joe and I are honored to host this annual tribute to our American heroes — past and present — that salutes the courage and commitment of those who have served and those who continue to serve. The freedoms we enjoy are made possible by the brave men and women who wear the uniform.”