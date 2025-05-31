Sydney Sweeney Sells Soap Containing Her Bath Water

HBO’s Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney teamed up with a company to launch a new bar of soap featuring her actual bathwater, as the line of distinction between Hollywood celebrities and OnlyFans prostitutes shrinks ever smaller.

Dr. Squatch took to social media on Thursday to announce the new limited-edition soap infused with Sweeney’s “actual bathwater,” called “Sydney’s Bathwater Bliss.”

“Why? Because y’all wouldn’t stop asking. And Sydney said, ‘Let’s do it.’ (what a legend).” the soap company added.

Facetiously, the soap’s scent has been given the name “Morning Wood.”

“You kept asking about my bathwater after the [Dr. Squatch] ad… so we kept it,” Sweeney wrote in a Thursday Instagram post, calling the new product “A very real, very limited-edition soap made with my actual bathwater.”

The Dr. Squatch advertisement that The White Lotus star referenced was the October commercial that showed Sweeney lounging in a soapy bathtub as she listed off various scents available at the soap company.

“Hello, you dirty little boys,” Sweeney begins in the video, adding, “Are you interested in my body… wash? Well, you can’t have it, because this isn’t for boys. It’s for men.”

Watch Below:

In an ad posted to their TikTok account, Dr. Squatch revealed that in addition to selling Sydney’s Bathwater Bliss soap, the company will also be giving away 100 of the bars via a giveaway that will end on June 4.

“Remember this commercial? (I know you do),” the soap company said. “Sydney was down to use that bathwater to create this soap. I know you want to shower with Sydney.”

Watch Below:

@drsquatch GIVEAWAY Introducing: Sydney’s Bathwater Bliss. In collaboration with Sydney Sweeney, we created a limited-edition soap infused with her ACTUAL bathwater. Why? Because y’all wouldn’t stop asking. And Sydney said, “Let’s do it.” (what a legend) Enter now on Instagram: Link in bio! “But can I buy one?”. Not yet… but we’ll have a VERY limited stock when they do drop! Keep an eye out for an announcement ♬ original sound – Dr. Squatch – Dr. Squatch

In the TikTok ad, Sweeney’s bathwater is seen being retrieved from the tub with a vial, and then poured over a bar of Dr. Squatch soap before it is packed up and ready to sell.

The soap company said the Sydney’s Bathwater Bliss bars are not yet available, adding, “But we’ll have a VERY limited stock when they do drop! Keep an eye out for an announcement.”

To enter Dr. Squatch’s soap bar giveaway, Sweeney fans must follow @drsquatch ⁠on Instagram, like the company’s post, as well as leave a comment on the post. All applicants must be 18 years or older.

At the time of this writing, Dr. Squatch is already boasting 1 million followers on Instagram.

Sweeney is not the first actress to sell an eyebrow-raising product of this nature.

As Breitbart News reported, The Talented Mr. Ripley star Gwyneth Paltrow has been selling candles called “This Candle Smells Like My Vagina” and “This Smells Like My Orgasm” through her health and wellness company Goop.

