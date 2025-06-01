Bill Maher Praises Trump Harvard Policy: It’s an ‘Asshole Factory’

HBO host Bill Maher is backing President Donald Trump’s intense scrutiny on Harvard University.

Maher spoke about his disdain for Harvard during his most recent episode of Real Times during which he called the generations-old school an “asshole factory.”

President Trump has turned his attention to putting proscriptions on the various universities across the country that have allowed mass pro-Hamas and anti-Jew protests to rile campuses everywhere. He has particularly focused on Harvard, which already has a $53.2 billion endowment in the bank, and yet gets hundreds of millions in federal subsidies every year.

One of the president’s latest moves was to redirect $3 billion in federal tax dollars away from Harvard and to instead give the cash to trade schools.

Trump also moved to cut $60 million in grants to the Cambridge-based school.

All this met with Bill Maher’s approval.

“Trump has declared full-scale war on Harvard, and like so many things he does, there’s a kernel of a good idea there,” Maher said during Friday’s broadcast, according to the New York Post.

“I’ve been shitting on Harvard long before he was,” Maher joked.

“It’s because Harvard is an asshole factory in a lot of ways that produces smirking fuck faces,” Maher scoffed.

Maher has, indeed, been dumping on America’s institutions of higher learning for a long time.

During a Real Time episode last year, for instance, he announced a “new rule” and urged people not to go to college at all, especially an elite college. “It just makes you stupid,” he said.

