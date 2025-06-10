Rapper Doechii Launches Falsehood Filled Tirade About L.A. Anti-ICE Riots at BET Awards

Rapper Doechii denounced the enforcement of immigration laws in Los Angeles at the BET Awards on Monday night, charging the Trump administration with using military force to quell a peaceful protest.

Doechii was accepting the award for best female hip-hop artist when she said it was her “responsibility as an artist” to address the ongoing crisis.

“I do want to address what’s happening right now, outside the building,” said Doechii. “These are ruthless attacks that are creating fear and chaos in our communities. In the name of law and order, Trump is using military forces to stop a protest, and I want you all to consider what kind of government it appears to be — when every time we exercise our democratic right to protest, the military is deployed against us.”

The rapper added that she stands up for “all oppressed people, for Black people, for Latino people, for trans people, for the people in Gaza.”

“What type of government is that? People are being swept up and torn from their families? We all deserve to live in hope and not in fear. And I hope we stand together my brothers and my sisters against hate and we protest against it,” she added.

As Breitbart News reported, violent anti-ICE protests erupted in Los Angeles over the weekend in response to the enforcement of federal immigration laws:

Some of the leftist protesters were seen throwing eggs and shouting to warn others about impending raids. KTLA video footage shows lines of law enforcement officers standing in the streets as protesters taunted them, while others blocked a roadway and threw objects at police vehicles. In addition, a car sitting in the middle of an intersection was seen engulfed in flames: On Friday in Los Angeles, law enforcement arrested over 40 people during the raids and search warrant executions, enraging some city officials and immigrant advocate groups, per Breitbart News.

Due to the lack of control, the president ordered 2,000 National Guard troops into the area so ICE agents could conduct operations. Democrats have condemned the move as an escalation tactic.

“The federal government is taking over the California National Guard and deploying 2,000 soldiers in Los Angeles — not because there is a shortage of law enforcement, but because they want a spectacle. Don’t give them one. Never use violence. Speak out peacefully,” said California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D).

