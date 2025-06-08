A Democrat Los Angeles City Council member urged anti-law enforcement protesters to “escalate” their tactics against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents on Saturday as tensions regarding immigration sweep the area.

The council member is identified as Eunisses Hernandez, whose bio on the California government website says she was born in Highland Park, is a “community organizer,” and the daughter of Mexican immigrants.

Video footage shows Hernandez speaking to a large crowd on Saturday, stating, “They know how quickly we mobilize, that’s why they’re changing tactics. Because community defense works and our resistance has slowed them down before… and if they’re escalating their tactics then so are we. When they show up, we gotta show up even stronger.”

The X profile known as Libs of TikTok also shared the video and urged officials to “Arrest her.”

Her comments come amid violent standoffs between ICE agents and protesters in downtown Los Angeles as groups tried to thwart illegal immigration sweeps, Breitbart News reported on Saturday.

Some of the leftist protesters were seen throwing eggs and shouting to warn others about impending raids.

KTLA video footage shows lines of law enforcement officers standing in the streets as protesters taunted them, while others blocked a roadway and threw objects at police vehicles. In addition, a car sitting in the middle of an intersection was seen engulfed in flames:

On Friday in Los Angeles, law enforcement arrested over 40 people during the raids and search warrant executions, enraging some city officials and immigrant advocate groups, per Breitbart News.

In response to the violence, President Donald Trump’s administration said it is sending the National Guard to Los Angeles to address the riots and violence against ICE agents, the outlet reported on Saturday, noting Trump signed a Presidential Memorandum deploying 2,000 National Guardsmen to the area.

In a social media post on Saturday evening, the White House shared the image of an American flag and stated simply, “LAW AND ORDER.”

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth weighed in on the situation in a post on Saturday, writing, “The violent mob assaults on ICE and Federal Law Enforcement are designed to prevent the removal of Criminal Illegal Aliens from our soil; a dangerous invasion facilitated by criminal cartels (aka Foreign Terrorist Organizations) and a huge NATIONAL SECURITY RISK.”

He continued, “Under President Trump, violence & destruction against federal agents & federal facilities will NOT be tolerated. It’s COMMON SENSE. The @DeptofDefense is mobilizing the National Guard IMMEDIATELY to support federal law enforcement in Los Angeles. And, if violence continues, active duty Marines at Camp Pendleton will also be mobilized — they are on high alert.”