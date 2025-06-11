Kim Kardashian Smears ICE as ‘Ripping Innocent People from Their Families’ as Rapists and Murders Arrested

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian on Tuesday night condemned ICE raids “ripping people from their families” and defended immigrant communities in her hometown of Los Angeles.

Kardashian used her social media platform of 356 million Instagram followers to implore there “has to be a better way” to deal with illegals than ICE raids which have seen alleged rapists and murders taken from the community and into custody.

At no time did she reference the riots or violent attacks on Los Angeles Police and ICE officers during the riots as law enforcement officers simply went about their lawful business of protecting the broader community.

“When we’re told that ICE exists to keep our country safe and remove violent criminals-great. But when we witness innocent, hardworking people being ripped from their families in inhumane ways, we have to speak up. We have to do what’s right,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Growing up in LA, I’ve seen how deeply immigrants are woven into the fabric of this city. They are our neighbors, friends, classmates, coworkers, and family.

“No matter where you fall politically, it’s clear that our communities thrive because of the contributions of immigrants. We can’t turn a blind eye when fear and injustice keep people from living their lives freely and safely.

“There HAS to be a BETTER way,” she wrote.

Videos and photos posted to social media have shown violent Los Angeles rioters throwing rocks at law enforcement officials and Border Patrol vehicles, looting businesses, burning vehicles and the American flag, and shooting fireworks at police officers on horseback, among other actions.

The weekend protests have now spread to Austin and Dallas, Texas, and San Francisco, as Breitbart News reported.