Anti-ICE Protests Spread to Texas, San Francisco as L.A. Riots Continue

As anti-ICE riots began over the weekend in Los Angeles, involving people throwing objects at law enforcement officials, spray-painting and vandalizing vehicles, and looting businesses, protests have spread to Austin and Dallas, Texas, and San Francisco.

A protest against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents with “dozens of people” started on “Dallas’ Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge” on Monday night, according to Fox4 News.

KXAN News reported that as of 10:08 p.m. (CDT), protesters in Austin had torn “down construction barriers, scooters and other equipment” and were “throwing it in the middle” of the street as they walked.

Prior to this, law enforcement officials in Austin had warned protesters to “get off the street” around 9:31 p.m., according to the outlet.

Anti-ICE protests have also spread to San Francisco, with roughly 154 people being arrested on Sunday night, the SFGate reported.

Per the outlet, protesters in San Francisco gathered “around 6 p.m.” on Sunday, outside of ICE headquarters, and around 7:33 p.m., law enforcement officials “declared an unlawful assembly”:

On Sunday in San Francisco, hundreds began gathering in solidarity around 6 p.m. outside ICE headquarters at 60 Sansome St. before entering into a 40-minute standoff with police, Mission Local reported. Officials declared an unlawful assembly at 7:33 p.m., and about 10 minutes later, violence began with some crowd members who brought metal barricades, according to the outlet.

As the protests continue across the country, Walmart heiress Christy Walton allegedly paid for an advertisement regarding No Kings protests that are scheduled to take place across the United States on June 14.

The No Kings website claims that the Trump administration has “defied” the courts, “deported Americans, disappeared people off the street,” and attacked people’s civil rights.