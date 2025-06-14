Fashion Notes: First Lady Melania Trump Attends Army Parade in Adam Lippes Suit, Christian Louboutins

First Lady Melania Trump attended the United States Army 250th Anniversary Parade alongside her husband in Washington, DC, on Saturday, opting for a double-breasted skirt suit for the occasion.

Melania Trump, working with her style confidant Hervé Pierre, chose a tailored double-breasted blazer from Adam Lippes, which features a peak lapel, silver buttons, and a twill pinstripe. Mrs. Trump’s skirt, also from Adam Lippes, features the same twill pinstripe to match her blazer.

The blazer retails for $2,490 while the skirt retails for $1,190. Mrs. Trump paired the skirt suit with a pair of blue and white Christian Louboutin stilettos.

Loyal Fashion Notes readers will remember that Mrs. Trump last wore these Louboutins in April 2018 when she stunned at the White House in a white Michael Kors suit and custom Hervé Pierre hat.

The stilettos once retailed for $775.

