Fashion Notes: First Lady Melania Trump Attends Army Parade in Adam Lippes Suit, Christian Louboutins

First Lady Melania Trump attended the United States Army 250th Anniversary Parade alongside her husband in Washington, DC, on Saturday, opting for a double-breasted skirt suit for the occasion.
Melania Trump, working with her style confidant Hervé Pierre, chose a tailored double-breasted blazer from Adam Lippes, which features a peak lapel, silver buttons, and a twill pinstripe. Mrs. Trump’s skirt, also from Adam Lippes, features the same twill pinstripe to match her blazer.
The blazer retails for $2,490 while the skirt retails for $1,190. Mrs. Trump paired the skirt suit with a pair of blue and white Christian Louboutin stilettos.
Loyal Fashion Notes readers will remember that Mrs. Trump last wore these Louboutins in April 2018 when she stunned at the White House in a white Michael Kors suit and custom Hervé Pierre hat.
The stilettos once retailed for $775.
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attend the Army 250th Anniversary Parade in Washington, DC on June 14, 2025. Trump’s long-held dream of a parade will come true as nearly 7,000 troops plus dozens of tanks and helicopters rumble through the capital in an event officially marking the 250th anniversary of the US army. (Photo by Doug MILLS / POOL / AFP)
US First Lady Melania Trump departs the White House to attend the Military Parade marking the 250th anniversary of the founding of the US Army, in Washington, DC on June 14, 2025. (Photo by Oliver Contreras / AFP) (Photo by OLIVER CONTRERAS/AFP via Getty Images)
