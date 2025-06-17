Pop singer Olivia Rodrigo Freaks over Illegal Alien Deportations: L.A. ‘Simply Wouldn’t Exist Without Immigrants’

Pop singer and former Disney star, Olivia Rodrigo denounced ICE’s arrests and the deportation of murderers, rapists, and child abusers, and insisted that Los Angeles “simply wouldn’t exist without immigrants.” She also called ICE actions “violent.”

The “Drivers License” singer took to her Instagram Stories over the weekend to denounce Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations in Los Angeles as ICE rounds up migrants who have deportation rulings against them, many of whom are violent criminals, including rapists, child sex abusers, human traffickers, drug dealers, and even murderers.

“I’ve lived in LA my whole life and I’m deeply upset about these violent deportations of my neighbors under the current administration,” Rodrigo wrote. “LA simply wouldn’t exist without immigrants. Treating hardworking community members with such little respect, empathy, and due process is awful. I stand with the beautiful, diverse community of Los Angeles and with immigrants all across America.”

The 22-year-old singer concluded, writing, “I stand for our right to freedom of speech and freedom to protest.”

Rodrigo also included a link to the American Civil Liberties Union’s (ACLU) “Know Your Rights” webpage that explains to illegals how to avoid cooperating with U.S. immigration officials.

Rodrigo was also seen among the crowds of the “No Kings” protest in L.A. on Saturday.

The former Disney star was born nearly two hours from L.A. in Murrieta, California, and lived in nearby Temecula until she broke into showbusiness and moved to L.A. in 2016 after being cast in Disney Channel’s Bizaardvark. She identifies as a Filipino-American, but is actually a second generation American as her grandparents emigrated to the U.S. from the Philippines decades earlier.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, X at WTHuston, or Truth Social at @WarnerToddHuston.