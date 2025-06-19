HBO’s Sex and the City star Cynthia Nixon says her transgender child — whose grandparents were Holocaust survivors — is “on hunger strike” in support of Gaza.

Nixon’s 28-year-old daughter — who identifies as male and goes by the name Seph Mozes — is “on hunger strike right now” in support of Gaza in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, the actress told Newsweek.

“He and five other of his compatriots are doing a hunger strike in Chicago [since] Monday, for Gaza,” Nixon — who is best known for her role as Miranda Hobbes on the long-running series, Sex and the City — said.

Nixon went on to describe her daughter — a University of Chicago graduate — as “a quite observant Jew” who is “very steeped in Jewish Voices for Peace,” a group that describes itself as a Jewish anti-Zionist organization.

Seph “doesn’t have illusions that he’s going to end the war, but I think he wants to do everything he can,” the And Just Like That… star said.

The group Nixon’s daughter is involved in is reportedly calling on Israel and the United States to “stop starving Gaza” and “stop arming Israel.”

The Ratched actress also noted that while she herself is not Jewish, two of her children are.

“His grandparents were Holocaust survivors, and he just feels like he can’t stand by and not do everything he can,” Nixon said of her daughter.

In November 2023, after the October 7 Hamas terrorist attack against Israel and massacre of Jews in the world’s only Jewish state, Nixon also participated in “a multiday hunger strike” in response to the war in the Middle East, Newsweek noted.

The latest hunger strike Seph has taken part of arrives amid Gaza’s Health Ministry saying at least 51 Palestinians were killed while waiting for aid trucks on Tuesday.

Notably, Israel heavily prioritizes protecting civilians — more than other countries’ militaries engaged in a war — while the terror group Hamas continuously puts civilians in harm’s way by placing their weaponry and operations in civilian areas, such as schools and hospitals.

This move by the terrorist group is meant to get Israel to refrain from striking the area, thus, allowing their operations to continue, but it is also in an effort to create civilian casualties on the chance Israel eventually needs to strike, so that Hamas can use the event for propaganda purposes.

Hamas then uses the propaganda as a way to spark global outrage against Israel, getting more uninformed people around the world to fall into the hands of the terrorists by parroting anti-Israel talking points.

Nixon’s trans child going on hunger strike in support of Gaza is especially curious, given that Israel is ranked the most LGBT-friendly country in the Middle East, according to Equaldex’s LGBT Equality Index, which measures the latest status of LGBT rights in nations around the world.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.