Former Nickelodeon Star JoJo Siwa Felt Pressured by LGBTQ Mob to Come Out as a Lesbian at 17

Jojo Siwa, the former Dance Moms star and pop sensation, says she came out as lesbian at 17-years-old after initially identifying sexually as a pansexual due, in part, from “pressure” from the LGBTQIAA+ community.

“When I came out at 17, I said, ‘I’m pansexual, because I don’t care [about gender].’ But then I kind of boxed myself in and I said, ‘I’m a lesbian.’ And I think I did that because of the pressure,” Siwa said in a recent interview with the Daily Mail.

Asked where she thought that pressure came from, the Celebrity Big Brother contestant said “In a weird way, I think it came a little bit from inside the [LGBTQ] community at times. From people I know, from partners I’ve had. You just get put in this world where you feel like, because you now have said, ‘Oh, I’m a lesbian,’ you have to be a lesbian. And the truth is, sexuality is fluid.”

Siwa’s spat with actor Mickey Rourke, another contestant on the long-running reality TV show, in which Rourke said he’s “going to vote the lesbian out real quick” Siwa and fellow Big Brother contestant Chris Hughes closer together.

The two have spent months, since the show ended, posting photos of themselves vacationing together. Siwa’s Instagram comments are filled with people perplexed with what amounts to reverse of the hyper-sexual, self-described “CEO of gay pop” she touted herself as just a year ago.

Siwa says Nickelodeon “made the conscious choice to forget” her after she came out in 2021. By then, she says, leaning into LGBTQ content was a calculated rebrand on her part, where queer activism and pop music became a character she played.

She told the Daily Mail the queer pop queen fare was “nonsense,” that she “faked being naughty for a year” and “faked that I was screwing people left and right,” in order to garner attention.

Asked if she would change anything, Siwa says she wouldn’t.

“I’ve already thought about it, and I’m beyond happy with it all. If I could go back in time, I wouldn’t change a thing. Really. Zero. I would change nothing,” she said.

