Actor Patton Oswalt Hopes Death Threats Against Trump Border Czar Tom Homan ‘Get So Much Worse’

Actor Patton Oswalt went on a social media rampage expressing his glee over the death threats President Donald Trump’s border czar Tom Homan is facing due to his work putting President Trump’s deportation plan into effect.

Oswalt, who has had many bit parts in genera shows such as Agents of SHIELD, What We Do in the Shadows, and roles in movies from Ratatouille to Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, jumped to his account on the insular BlueSky platform to comment on a story reporting that Homan has moved out of his house and is living separate from his family due to the constant death threats he receives.

In his BlueSky post, the rabidly anti-Trump actor was excited to see that Homan is the object of death threats.

He wrote, “good. i hope it gets so much worse for this rancid pile of polenta.”

Homan recently told the media that he has left his family household during this stint in the Trump administration over security concerns.

“My wife’s living separately from me right now, mainly because I worked for many hours, but mostly because of the death threats against me,” Homan told podcast host Miranda Devine, according to Fox News. “She’s someplace else. I see her as much as I can, but the death threats against me and my family are outrageous.”

“I spent a lot of time with my boys growing up, but as I got more and more — climbed the ladder of what I’ve done with ICE director and now back — I don’t see my family very much,” Homan added.

Homan served as acting ICE director during Trump’s first term in office, but decided not to accept a permanent role at that time and retired after his confirmation was held up in the U.S. Senate. However, with Trump’s triumphant return to the White House, Homan accepted the president’s appointment as border czar.

“I was the first person he called, bringing back, which, again, was a proud moment, but I was actually out to dinner with my wife, and then my phone rang, and I looked down, and it says, ‘POTUS.’ And my wife says, ‘He’s asking him to come back, isn’t he?’” he explained.

Homan was a very popular guest on Fox News, among others, during the Biden years as the ex-president’s border policies spun off into chaos.

“So I walked outside, and the first thing he said to me was, ‘You’ve been bitching about it for four years. Well, come back and fix it.’ So how do you say no?” he said.

Since Trump came into his second term, illegal border crossing has collapsed to the owest numbers ever recorded.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, X at WTHuston, or Truth Social at @WarnerToddHuston.