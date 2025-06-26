Disney Layoffs Continue, Hitting Product and Technology Division Hard

Entertainment giant Disney is continuing its campaign of employee layoffs with its latest round of cuts hitting its product and technology division.

While Disney insists that the P&T division is critical to its future success, the layoffs nonetheless cut an additional two percent of the company’s workforce, The Wrap reported.

This latest round of cost cutting is just one of a long series of cuts lasting several years. Indeed, it isn’t even the first round of layoffs this month.

Early this month the company pushed out several hundred workers from its marketing for both film and television, television publicity, and its casting and development departments.

It was the fourth round of layoffs in the last ten months and came about a month after 200 employees were eliminated in March.

The layoffs in March hit Disney’s ABC News Group and Disney Entertainment Networks unit. That round of layoffs even included the elimination of its once popular “538” website.

Disney’s job shedding campaign has been going on for several years as the company struggles to reign in expenses in the wildly changing entertainment scene and as Hollywood and streaming continues to lose power over America. In August of 2024, for instance, Disney shed 140 jobs in its entertainment divisions, including ABC television.

In 2023, the company had its largest layoff by dumping some 7,000 employees.

