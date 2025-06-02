Disney Lays Off Hundreds, Downsizes Entertainment Divisions

The Walt Disney Company enacted major layoffs on Monday, putting several hundred employees out of work while downsizing divisions of Disney Entertainment.

Sources confirmed the layoffs to Deadline, which reported that a bulk of the layoffs occurred “across divisions of Disney Entertainment, including marketing for both film and television as well as television publicity, casting and development.”

According to sources, the size of the cuts on the film and TV side of Disney Entertainment is comparable. No teams are being eliminated. The majority of the Disney Entertainment Television staffers are said to be based in Los Angeles. Deadline will continue its coverage as more details about those impacted emerge during what is expected to be a tough day on the Disney campuses. This is the fourth — and largest — round of layoffs in the past 10 months that has affected various Disney television operations. They are part of an ongoing cost-cutting process at the traditional media companies as they reshape their business to focus on streaming while facing economic headwinds. Disney’s Bob Iger set the pace upon his return as CEO, establishing a goal of at least $7.5 billion in cost reductions at the start of 2023, with about 7,000 jobs eliminated that year.

The latest news marks another round of layoffs after Disney put close to 200 employees out of work in March following a major restructuring las October. As Breitbart News reported earlier this year, Disney theme parks have also been struggling, with executives expressing worry behind closed doors that surging ticket prices could be alienating its core customer base – the middle-class.

“Executives at the Walt Disney Company are reportedly worried that soaring prices are alienating families from its theme parks, with internal surveys showing a decline in guests who are planning return visits to Walt Disney World and Disneyland,” the report said.

“The price of attending a Disney park has skyrocketed in recent years, with the typical price of a four-day stay inside the park rising by $1000 between 2019 and 2024, a new study conducted by The Wall Street Journal showed. The vast majority of that increase — nearly 80 percent — comes from new charges for services that were once free,” it added.

