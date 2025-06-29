A festival in Somerset, Kentucky, wowed crowds with a Dukes of Hazzard-style stunt at the town’s Fountain Square on Saturday.

Stunt driver Raymond Kohn was behind the wheel of a replica General Lee car from the classic comedy show The Dukes of Hazzard and hit the gas, propelling the car 150 feet over the fountain’s bright blue water, the New York Post reported Sunday.

The stunt was a tribute to how the show, which ran from 1979 until 1985, featured a 1969 Dodge Charger making the leap numerous times.

Video footage taken from a rooftop shows the orange car racing toward the fountain, going up a ramp, and flying through the air before hitting the pavement. The crowd screamed with delight when the stunt was safely completed:

Kohn said his team spent months preparing for the event.

He explained, “You get one shot at it. This is a very scary situation. You’re putting yourself in a life-and-death situation on purpose, and I just need to focus on one thing, hitting that ramp, and that’s it.”

More video footage shows the angle from where the car landed:

Some estimates said there were approximately 300 of the Chargers smashed up when The Dukes of Hazzard was still filming.

The cars were painted with “01” on their doors, a Confederate flag on their roofs, and their horns played a few notes from the song “Dixie,” according to Remind magazine.

“It wasn’t just the outside of the cars that had to be replicated, but safety measures were added to the inside including a roll cage and protective push bar,” the article explained.

A YouTube clip shows some of the General Lee’s best jumps:

The recent jump was Kohn’s 30th and crowds at the Somernites Cruise festival also got to meet stars of the series, including John Schneider, who played Bo Duke on the original television show.

“While many of the stars from the show have become beloved, some fans truly feel that General Lee is a main character of the show as well. Reportedly, some fans even changed their Dodge Chargers to look just like the one in the show,” the Remind article said.