One of Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling’s loudest LGBTQ social media critics has been sentenced to 30 years in jail for child rape in the U.K.

Stephen Ireland made it one of his life’s goals to destroy Rowling’s career and life after she began speaking strongly in favor of women’s rights and against the encroachment of transgenderism in women’s spaces.

But this month, Ireland’s own life went down the drain after a U.K. court threw him in the gaol for the next three decades.

“Stephen Ireland, who targeted me with endless abuse on here because I oppose the chemical castration of children and the removal of protected spaces for women and girls, has just been sentenced to 30 years in jail for child rape,” Rowling wrote in a post on X.

Ireland, who is the founder of the Pride in Surrey gay group, was arrested him with his former partner and co-defendant David Sutton and charged with the rape a boy in their apartment in April of 2024.

During his trial, British prosecutors presented text messages between Ireland and the victim that proved that Ireland knew full well that the boy was only 14 and not a consenting adult, the BBC reported.

The BBC added that Ireland and Sutton were found guilty of a string of sexual offenses against children including voyeurism, arranging commission of a child sex offense, and possession of prohibited images of children, and other charges.

Guildford Crown Court Judge Patricia Lees blasted Ireland and Sutton for “taking advantage” of a distressed youth, and for grooming the youth for continued sexual exploitation. “Far from finding that repugnant, you found that exciting, and sought to do it again,” Lees said.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, X at WTHuston, or Truth Social at @WarnerToddHuston.