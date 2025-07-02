South Park season 27 has been put on hold amid the brewing merger of Skydance and Paramount causing the upcoming season to face delays for its debut and the creators of the popular series, Trey Parker and Matt Stone, are furious at the whole thing.

Parker and Stone are railing against the situation that has caused their new season in to wait-and-see mode, and calling the merger a “shitshow.”

Comedy Central has announced that the airdate for the season debut has been pushed off to Wednesday, July 23. In response, the South Park team posted a comment to X blasting the delay.

“In response to the press release from Comedy Central about the change in premiere date for South Park Trey Parker & Matt Stone said — ‘This merger is a shitshow and it’s fucking up South Park. We are at the studio working on new episodes and we hope the fans get to see them somehow,'” the post on X reads.

The Skydance/Paramount merger has been put on hold as the parties wrangle with the FCC over federal approval of the deal worth billions of dollars.

Meanwhile, Paramount+, the company’s struggling streaming service, still has two years left on its $900 million digital rights contract, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

But Parker and Stone are accusing Paramount’s incoming president, Jeff Shell, of meddling in their contract negotiations with Warner Bros. Discovery and Netflix. And they are threatening legal action over their claim.

The series team says that Shell is weighing in where he does not belong on negotiations in an effort to benefit Paramount, not South Park.

“We hereby demand that you, Redbird, and Skydance immediately cease your interference,” a letter from South Park Digital Studios states. “If these activities continue, we will have no choice but to act to both protect our rights and discharge any obligations we may have to the public.”

They further contend that Shell “had no right or authority to be demanding that SPDS’s prospective counterparties make modifications to their proposals, especially modifications that would depress the value of their proposals.”

