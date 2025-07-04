Caitlyn Jenner’s Manager Sophia Hutchins Dies in ATV Crash

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Sophia Hutchins and Caitlyn Jenner attend the 202
oni Anne Barson/WireImage via Getty
Simon Kent

A tragic ATV accident near Caitlyn Jenner’s home on Wednesday claimed the life of his long-time friend, confidante and manager Sophia Hutchins.

The Sun reports Hutchins, who first met Jenner in 2015, died after the ATV he was riding in Malibu, California, collided with a car.

Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins at the 16th green during the second round of LIV golf invitational series on July 30, 2022 in Bedminster, New Jersey. (Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The deadly impact of the crash meant Hutchins plummeted 350 feet down a ravine after going over the edge of the road and happened near Jenner’s plush $3.5million home.

Two people in the car were not injured, TMZ first reported.

Jenner, 75, is yet to comment on Hutchins’ death, although the two have been proudly in the public eye since President Donald Trump made his triumphant return to the White House, as Breitbart News reported.

The Sun report notes Hutchins, who founded Lumasol, and Jenner lived together and had an extremely close relationship.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.