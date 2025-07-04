Caitlyn Jenner’s Manager Sophia Hutchins Dies in ATV Crash

A tragic ATV accident near Caitlyn Jenner’s home on Wednesday claimed the life of his long-time friend, confidante and manager Sophia Hutchins.

The Sun reports Hutchins, who first met Jenner in 2015, died after the ATV he was riding in Malibu, California, collided with a car.

The deadly impact of the crash meant Hutchins plummeted 350 feet down a ravine after going over the edge of the road and happened near Jenner’s plush $3.5million home.

Two people in the car were not injured, TMZ first reported.

Jenner, 75, is yet to comment on Hutchins’ death, although the two have been proudly in the public eye since President Donald Trump made his triumphant return to the White House, as Breitbart News reported.

The Sun report notes Hutchins, who founded Lumasol, and Jenner lived together and had an extremely close relationship.