Caitlyn Jenner: ‘We Must Restore World Peace By Re-electing Trump’

A social media post by Caitlyn Jenner is going viral for Jenner’s loud and proud support for former President Donald Trump.

Jenner and manager Sophia Hutchins were seen on video leaving last week’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner and, like the other participants, were set upon by disruptive pro-Gaza protesters who had gathered to heckle the journalists and their guests leaving the dinner.

Hutchins is seen in the video Jenner posted flipping the protesters the middle finger and Jenner used the video to urge people to vote for Trump.

“After my manager, Sophia Hutchins, and I were mobbed and harassed by Hamas terrorist sympathizers on our way into #WHCD she had a very similar message for them,” Jenner wrote on X. “Surround yourself with a team of fighters—it’s the only way! We must restore world peace by re-electing @TeamTrump.”

After my manager, Sophia Hutchins, and I were mobbed and harassed by Hamas terrorist sympathizers on our way into #WHCD she had a very similar message for them 🖕🏻 Surround yourself with a team of fighters – it’s the only way! We must restore world peace by re-electing @TeamTrump pic.twitter.com/XRos8yRzhU — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) April 28, 2024

Jenner posted a follow-up to the video and praised Hutchins as a fighter.

“Sophia is committed to not only the eradication of terrorists in the U.S. but one of the hardest working, most intelligent, devoted supporters of @TeamTrump re-election [because] that is the only way there will be world peace,” Jenner stated in her post. “You don’t find fighters like this very often!”

Similarly, Hutchins has also praised the former president.

“The facts are Donald Trump is the president for world peace,” Hutchins said last week, according to https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-caitlyn-jenner-sophia-hutchins-election-1895158Newsweek. “Donald Trump is the president for economic prosperity. Donald Trump is the president to get our country to get back on track, not just domestically but all across the globe. Put LGBT social issues aside, which by the way, he is the best president for LGBT people in the history of the country, folks.”

