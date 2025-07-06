‘Superman’ Director James Gunn Says His Film ‘Is About Politics,’ ‘An Immigrant that Came from Other Places,’ and the ‘Kindness We Have Lost’

Superman director James Gunn — who was fired by Disney after a decade’s worth of tweets he wrote about child rape, Mexicans, AIDS, and the Holocaust went viral; who said “Trump wakes up every morning hoping more kids are murdered by immigrants so it will help him in the polls;” who called Sen. Ted Cruz a “traitor;” who peddled the Trump “pee tape” hoax, and who said in 2023 “there is such a thing as superhero fatigue,” is now telling a large segment of America that his new superhero movie might not be for them.

In an interview with the U.K. Times of London, Gunn said his newest iteration of the Superman film is “pro-immigrant” and “kindness” and “screw them” to anyone who doesn’t like that.

The director says that the tale of Superman is “the story of America” because, as an alien from outer space, Kal El is an “immigrant.”

“An immigrant that came from other places and populated the country, but for me it is mostly a story that says basic human kindness is a value and is something we have lost,” Gunn explained.

He also admitted that one segment of the movie where Lois Lane interviews Clark Kent is all about politics.

“Yes, it’s about politics,” he said of the scene. “But on another level, it’s about morality. Do you never kill no matter what — which is what Superman believes — or do you have some balance, as Lois believes? It’s really about their relationship and the way different opinions on basic moral beliefs can tear two people apart.”

Gunn also said that he knows he’ll be faced with some criticism, “But screw them,” he said.

“But it’s about human kindness and obviously there will be jerks out there who are just not kind and will take it as offensive just because it is about kindness. But screw them.”

Gunn’s comments are not the first to come from someone connected with the new DC film. Last week, the man who portrays the Man of Steel, actor David Corenswet, found himself unable to relay Superman’s slogan, and replaced “The American way” part of the saying with “and good things.”

indeed, the character has long been associated with the slogan “fighting for truth, justice, and the American way,” but last week, Corenswet blurted out a different version of the motto, saying instead, “truth and justice and all those good things.”

Gunn’s “screw you” attitude is reminiscent of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s hateful comment during the COVID pandemic, where he insisted that everyone should be forcibly vaccinated and forced to wear medical masks, and for those who disagree, he yelped, “Screw your freedom.”

