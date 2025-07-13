Country Legend George Strait Announces Benefit Concert for Texas Flood Recovery

Country Music Hall of Fame member and Texas native George Strait is stepping up to help all those who suffered – and are still suffering – as a result of the recent floods. He is organizing a benefit concert the end of this month to raise funds for Texas Hill Country flood recovery and is calling on his peers to join in.

Billboard reported the details and ambitious plans for the event:

On Sunday, July 27, Strait will hold the Strait to the Heart special benefit dinner and concert at Estancia at Thunder Valley indoor arena in Boerne, Texas. Also on the lineup are William Beckmann, Ray Benson, Wade Bowen, Dean Dillon, Riley Green, Randy Houser, Jamey Johnson, Kyle Park and Hudson Westbrook. Strait has teamed with businessman and Vaqueros del Mar partner of 15 years Tom Cusick to organize the event.

The iconic country western singer announced the gathering on his X page.

“The destruction and loss in our community from the recent flood is hard to wrap your head around,” Strait said.

“Our hearts and prayers are with you all. The goal with this event is to raise meaningful, immediate support that can be put directly into the hands of flood victims without delay, while also honoring the first responders that work tirelessly to save lives.”

Billboard reports the event is limited to 1,000 guests, and tickets and tables are available for purchase with price points beginning at $1,000.

First responders in the local area will be offered complimentary tickets to the event.

Donations from the funds raised by the event will be made to 501c3 Vaqueros del Mar Texas Flood Relief Fund and distributed directly to affected families as well as established Hill Country funds.