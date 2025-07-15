Dating App ‘Single Riders’ Launching to Help ‘Disney Adults’ Hook Up

Are you a true Disney fan and looking for everlasting love? Look no further. If you’re not, read on anyway. An app developer has taken to TikTok offering a boost for Disney fans looking to hook up – in the nicest possible way, of course.

The New York Post reports Single Riders is a proposed new dating app that aims to allow Disney devotees and other theme park enthusiasts to get personally acquainted.

The outlet said, “The latest briefing, shared on the platform’s TikTok account @singleridersapp, revealed that the app will begin searching for beta testers soon.”

The Post report adds the app’s “Single Riders” handle echoes Disney World’s single rider lines, which allow unaccompanied park guests to mingle and fill empty seats while at the same time effectively cutting down on waiting.

The app similarly invites the massive franchise’s community of fanatics to plan dates in the park, discuss their shared Disney-related interests, or, alternatively, build platonic friendships around the world of Disney characters and parks.

The creators have claimed the dating app will be available everywhere in the U.S., the Post report reveals, meaning a fairy tale ending is close at hand for any and all fans of Disney.

They will also be joining a considerable numbers of other love-struck Disney fans.

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings & Honeymoons hosts approximately 2,300 weddings per year according to DisneyBytheNumbers.com

Disney parks have hosted over 30,000 weddings since September 1991.