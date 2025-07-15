Marvel Mocked as ‘Fantastic Four’ Skins Fortnite Promo Prompts Penis-Themed Jokes

On the verge of the debut of the much-awaited Marvel Studios version of the Fantastic Four, some on social media are mocking a video game promotion tied to the film.

The producers of the film are teaming up with a company that markets video game skins for gamers. In this case, they are creating gaming skins of the superheroes for the popular game Fortnite. Unfortunately for both the company and the movie, the phrasing of the collaboration took an all too easily mockable turn.

Internet wags just could not let the phrase “Fantastic Four skins” go unnoticed.

The mocking flowed like a river as people made fun of the “Four skins” phrasing:

Marvel has been suffering a series of movie bombs at the box office, but the studio owned by Disney is hoping that will reverse that trend and bring the studio a hit.

Unfortunately, the film is already starting off with a strike against is as star Pedro Pascal continues to go around pushing the radical transgender agenda in nearly every interview.

Fantastic Four: First Steps premieres world-wide in theaters on Friday, July 25.

