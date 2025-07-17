The Tomorrowland electronic dance music festival in Boom, Belgium, suffered a setback this week when its main stage caught fire just two days before the opening act.

The music festival announced on Wednesday that it will be “focused on finding solutions” in the wake of the fire. As one of the world’s largest electronic dance music festivals, Tomorrowland often boasts a top-tier roster of DJs annually.

“Due to a serious incident and fire on the Tomorrowland Mainstage, our beloved Mainstage has been severely damaged,” the festival said in a statement.

No people or festival staffers were injured as a result of the fire. The festival clarified that the DreamVille campsite will remain open Thursday to welcome visitors, per Newsweek.

Over 70,000 people are expected to attend this year.

“All Global Journey activities in Brussels and Antwerp will take place as planned,” the festival added. “We are focused on finding solutions for the festival weekend (Friday – Saturday – Sunday).”

Photos and videos of the blazing fire were shared on social media:

Martin Garrix, Meduza, Sub Zero Project, and Vini Vici are expect to headline opening day at the festival. DJ Anouk Matton (known as DJ Mattn), will perform on Sunday and expressed shock at the sight of the blaze.