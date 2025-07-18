Democrat Senators Freak After CBS Cancels Colbert’s ‘Late Show’: ‘A Political Favor’

Democrat senators freaked out over CBS canceling Stephen Colbert’s Late Show, insinuating the move was made for political reasons by bizarrely suggesting the Trump administration is somehow concerned about the comedian’s content.

On Thursday, Colbert revealed that CBS was canceling The Late Show, explaining that the program will not be renewed for another season, effectively ending the show after May 2026. The network, meanwhile, called the cancelation a “purely financial decision.”

Democrat lawmakers reacted to the news by appearing to try to connect the cancelation to President Donald Trump, noting that days before the announcement of The Late Show‘s demise, Colbert had criticized CBS’ parent company Paramount for its $16 million settlement with Trump over a 2024 60 Minutes interview with former Vice President Kamala Harris.

“CBS canceled Colbert’s show just THREE DAYS after Colbert called out CBS parent company Paramount for its $16M settlement with Trump — a deal that looks like bribery,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) proclaimed.

“America deserves to know if his show was canceled for political reasons,” Warren added.

“If Paramount and CBS ended the Late Show for political reasons, the public deserves to know. And deserves better,” Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA) said in a Wednesday X post.

“CBS sells out… again,” Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-NM) complained.

Notably, the Democrat senators’ remarks were similar to those of the average leftist social media user, who also pointed their fingers at President Trump in typical left-wing fashion.

“This is a political favor to Trump, plain and simple,” film journalist Daniel Howat opined.

“It’s a complete coincidence that this comes on the heels of CBS bowing to Trump’s demands and Colbert mocking them for it?” another X user surmised.

“So, we’re all pretty much agreed that CBS cancelled The Late Show because Mr. Colbert calls out Trump’s bullshit, right?” another leftist inquired.

Not everyone, however, agreed with their sentiments.

“Colbert abandoned the precious gift of making everyone laugh in favor of nasty pandering to deranged leftists,” radio and TV host Buck Sexton said, adding, “It was selfish and cowardly. He richly deserves the cancellation of his shitty show.”

“If you can look at this photo and still not understand why Colbert was canceled, you’re in the mother of all political bubbles,” another X user wrote, sharing a photo of a still shot from a cringeworthy dance routine dedicated to the Chinese coronavirus vaccine that aired on The Late Show in 2021.

“If Stephen Colbert can’t get paid millions to make bad jokes on TV anymore, our democracy is already lost,” another joked, mocking Schiff.

“The complete lack of self-awareness is funnier than Colbert ever was,” another X user said of the California senator.

“Colbert is barely drawing 2.0 ratings. His share of the 18-49 demographic is 200k. Mid-tier YouTubers triple that,” another wrote, countering Schiff’s remarks.

“He didn’t get canceled for ‘political reasons.’ He got canceled because Late Night TV is deader than Elvis,” the X user added of Colbert.

As Breitbart News reported, the ending of Colbert’s Late Show represents a significant shift from the era of late-night television in the streaming era, in which younger viewers have opted for new media instead of more traditional programming.

