Ellen DeGeneres Blames Trump for Her Fleeing the United States

Famed comedienne Ellen DeGeneres has blamed President Donald Trump for her decision to flee the United States in favor of the United Kingdom.

As Breitbart News reported, Ellen fled the United States for the United Kingdom last year following Trump’s return to the White House.

Though her reasons for leaving were mostly confirmed by sources close to her, but she finally confirmed her motives in an interview with broadcaster Richard Bacon on the BBC.

“We got here the day before the election and woke up to lots of texts from our friends with crying emojis, and I was like, ‘He got in’,” she said. “And we’re like, ‘We’re staying here.'”

Ellen and her longtime partner, Portia de Rossi, sold their Montecito home and bought a farm in the English countryside, which she described as “absolutely beautiful.”

“We’re just not used to seeing this kind of beauty. The villages and the towns and the architecture – everything you see is charming and it’s just a simpler way of life. It’s clean. Everything here is just better – the way animals are treated, people are polite. I just love it here,” she said.

“We moved here in November, which was not the ideal time, but I saw snow for the first time in my life. We love it here. Portia flew her horses here, and I have chickens, and we had sheep for about two weeks,” she added.

DeGeneres choosing to leave the United States in response to the election of Trump marks a striking turn for her, given that she herself faced a cancelation campaign from the online left due to her publicly befriending former Republican President George W. Bush.

“Here’s the thing: I’m friends with George Bush. In fact, I’m friends with a lot of people who don’t share the same beliefs that I have,” DeGeneres told her fans at the time. “We’re all different and I think that we’ve forgotten that that’s okay that we’re all different… but just because I don’t agree with someone on everything doesn’t mean that I’m not going to be friends with them.”

DeGeneres also famously kept comedian Adam Yenser, a known Republican and Trump supporter, on her writing staff for years and regularly featured him on her sketch segment “Kevin the Cashier.”