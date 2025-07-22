Trump: ‘Jimmy Kimmel Is NEXT to Go in the Untalented Late Night Sweepstakes’

President Donald Trump has doubled down on his prediction that ABC’s left-wing, late-night comic Jimmy Kimmel will follow the fate of his fellow funnyman Stephen Colbert and will soon see his network TV show anchoring days coming to an end.

“The word is, and it’s a strong word at that, Jimmy Kimmel is NEXT to go in the untalented Late Night Sweepstakes and, shortly thereafter, Fallon will be gone,” President Trump said Tuesday from his Truth Social account, throwing NBC’s The Tonight Show frontman Fallon on the chopping block.

“These are people with absolutely NO TALENT, who were paid Millions of Dollars for, in all cases, destroying what used to be GREAT Television,” Trump continued. “It’s really good to see them go, and I hope I played a major part in it!”

The president’s post echos comments he made last week following CBS and its parent company Paramount Global announcing the end of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert as well as the entire Late Show franchise.

“I absolutely love that Colbert’ got fired. His talent was even less than his ratings. I hear Jimmy Kimmel is next. Has even less talent than Colbert!” Trump said last week.

Trump’s latest comments also come as Colbert and other late-night hosts, like Paramount-owned Comedy Central host Jon Stewart, throw F-Bomb-laden protestations of Colbert’s axing.

“I believe CBS lost the benefit of the doubt two weeks prior, when they sold out their flagship news program to pay an extortion fee to said president,” Jon Stewart said, referencing Paramount’s $16 million voter interference lawsuit settlement with Trump.

Stewart then led a church choir, staged behind him, singing either “sack the fuck up” or “go fuck yourself.”

At around the same time, on another Paramount-owned channel, audiences were being treated to Colbert giving Trump and everyone else on their enemy’s list a big fat “fuck you.”