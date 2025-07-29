New TV Series ‘Zero Day Attack’ Depicts China Invading Taiwan

A new television series depicts with accurate detail how China might invade the island of Taiwan if the communist country were to go through with it.

Set to air in August on both Taiwanese television as well as Japan, the new series shows China following through on its plan for regional dominance and invading the island nation of 23.3 million people. The Communist Party of China has long claimed Taiwan as its own while the island has maintained its independence.

Per Metro U.K.: