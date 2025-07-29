New TV Series ‘Zero Day Attack’ Depicts China Invading Taiwan

After watching the first episode in the Taipei premier last week, Blair Yeh, a 35-year-old engineer, said: ‘Presenting such a situation (of conflict) can lead to more discussion about what we should do if it really turns into reality one day.’
‘Zero Day Attack’ is being released as China has stepped up its military preparedness – including at least six rounds of major war games in the past five years and daily military activities close to the island.
“The drama focuses on several scenarios Taiwan might face in the days leading up to a Chinese attack, including a global financial collapse, the activation of Chinese sleeper agents and panicked residents trying to flee the island,” it added.
Breitbart covered Chinese reaction to the film last year after a 17-minute trailer was released online, as well as the film’s producers’ stated goal for the project:
Politicians from the China-friendly opposition party Kuomintang lashed out at Zero Day as paranoid propaganda, a bit of “cognitive warfare” cooked up by the DPP government to terrorize the public into supporting more military spending.
The producers insisted the government had no input into the story – which, judging from the trailer, does not paint the Taiwanese government in the most flattering light. One of the plot points involves the Taiwanese president bugging out as soon as the Chinese invasion begins. The trailer includes a scene in which a Taiwanese social media influencer says her government just wants to use the people as cannon fodder, without concern for their suffering.
Showrunner Cheng Hsin-mei said her goal was to examine “that dark shadow of war that looms in the minds of the Taiwanese people,” who live their entire lives knowing that devastating war is a realistic possibility.
