Charlamagne Tha God Pours Cold Water on Kamala Harris’ Hopes for 2028: ‘Democrats Suck So Bad’

Podcaster and radio host Charlamagne Tha God is warning former Vice President Kamal Harris that another run for president would just be a waste of time for her.

The popular left-wing podcaster has been very dour on the Democrats for at least a year at this point as he found the party wanting long before Donald Trump won re-election to the White House. And he never really thought Harris had a shot at becoming president. Evidently, his opinion hasn’t changed at all.

During Thursday’s The Breakfast Club show, Charlamagne was happy to help flog the ex-VP’s book, but he also had a warning for her for her future in politics.

“I think Kamala can definitely be a leader in the Democratic Party. And I mean, I think the interesting thing about the former VP is I kind of like that strategy,” he said.

He went on to insist that she really has no chance to win the White House.

“I don’t know if she should run again, but I definitely would like to see her write a book. I definitely would like to see her start a podcast and just build a real connection with people. And she is relatively young,” the podcaster and radio host said. “I just don’t know what’s going to happen in 2028, man. I just think Democrats suck so bad. I don’t know.”

If Harris were to try and run for president again, it would be her third shot at the nation’s top office. First, she ran a campaign so bad she was the one of the first to quit and didn’t win a single primary back in 2019. Then she became the accidental nominee when her boss, Joe Biden, decided not to seek a second term — and she suffered an historic loss that time, too.

Charlamagne has been down on the Democrats for quite some time. Only days ago, the podcaster was complaining that the Democrat Party doesn’t “have the team or the message to win the midterms.”

“That’s just my lack of faith in the Democrats,” Charlamagne said. “I just don’t see them having the team or the message to win in the midterms.”

“I think we’ve seen and realize that Trump being bad is not good enough,” he continued. “Trump being a liar is not good enough” to let Democrats win,” he said.

