Watch: Charlamagne Tha God Says Democrats ‘Don’t Have the Team or the Message to Win the Midterms’

Popular left-wing radio host and podcaster Charlamagne Tha God is so down on the Democrats he thinks they will lose the 2026 midterm elections, even if President Donald Trump stalls on releasing the Epstein files.

Appearing on The Brilliant Idiots podcast with cohost and comedian Andrew Schulz, Charlamagne was thoroughly demoralized over the Democrat Party.

Schulz mentioned that Steve Bannon is warning that if the president does not make the Epstein records public, the Republicans will lose 40 seats in the House of Representatives in the coming midterms. But Charlamagne was entirely skeptical and said he’d have to “see it to believe it.”

“That’s just my lack of faith in the Democrats,” Charlamagne continued. “I just don’t see them having the team or the message to win in the midterms.”

“I think we’ve seen and realize that Trump being bad is not good enough,” he continued. “Trump being a liar is not good enough” to let Democrats win, he said.

“You’ve got to offer something better, Schulz replied. “Simply vilifying your opponent is not going to do it. You have to offer a better option.”

Charlamagne went on to point out that Trump was no slouch on vilifying his opponents, but he also offered a very detailed and lengthy list of ideas and promises to entice voters to pull the lever for him.

The podcaster and radio man said that Trump told voters, “I’m gonna decrease the budget, I’m gonna put more money in your pocket, I’m gonna end the wars, I’m gonna bring back factories, I’m going to stop illegal criminals from terrorizing your neighborhoods and taking all your jobs.”

Charlamagne then explained that the left can’t sit around and pretend they can’t understand why their empty campaigns didn’t work in the face of Trump’s carefully delineated program.

The podcaster has been severely critical about the Democrats since before Donald Trump win the election last year.

Charlamagne blasted Democrats in New York City for opposing ICE arrests and getting themselves arrested in the process. He accused them of engaging in meaningless “performative shit” instead of making serious efforts to counter Trump’s policies.

He slammed Democrat lawmakers, saying they “sound like hypocrites” for demanding President Donald Trump seek congressional approval for bombing Iranian nuclear facilities, noting that past presidents have taken similar action, and it never appeared to be “a thing” politicians had a total meltdown over.

He straight out said that the Democrats lied about Joe Biden’s decline.

Even more specifically, he insisted that Democrat congressional leaders Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer “need to be primaried and thrown out of office” for their massive failures.

