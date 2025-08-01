JD Vance Mocks Democrats Calling Sydney Sweeney ‘Nazi’ Over American Eagle Ad: ‘Great Strategy’ to Win Back Men

Vice President JD Vance is encouraging the Democrats to continue acting like fools by calling actress Sydney Sweeney a “Nazi” over her American Eagle advertisement.

Appearing this week on The Ruthless Podcast, the Veep was thrilled that the Democrats continue to shoot themselves in the foot with their faux outrage over Sweeney’s American Eagle ad in which she touts her genes and her jeans.

“My political advice to the Democrats is: continue to tell everyone who thinks Sydney Sweeney is attractive is a Nazi,” Vance said chuckling. “That appears to be their actual strategy.”

Getting a bit more serious, the Ohioan added that the incident “actually reveals something pretty interesting about the depths” the Democrat Party has devolved to, because they have “managed to so unhinge themselves” over an innocuous clothing company ad.

“It’s like, ‘Guys, did you learn nothing from the November 2024 election?'” Vance asked. “Like, I actually thought that one of the lessons they might take is, ‘We’re going to be less crazy’; a lesson they have apparently taken is, ‘We’re going to attack people as Nazis for thinking Sydney Sweeney is beautiful.’ Great strategy, especially young American men.”

Vance is, of course, referring to the campaign by wild-eyed, left-wingers on TikTok and other social media outlets who are pushing the notion that because the Euphoria star is a beautiful, blonde, blue-eyed, white woman, she must be stumping for “fascism,” “eugenics,” ” and Nazism” in the jeans ad.

The White House ridiculed the left’s fantasy attack on the ad, noting that this absurd reaction to the Sweeney video is why the GOP won power in 2024.

White House communications manager Steven Cheung said the reactions were exactly why Trump won the 2024 election, adding that Americans are “tired of this bullshit.”

“Cancel culture run amok. This warped, moronic, and dense liberal thinking is a big reason why Americans voted the way they did in 2024. They’re tired of this bullshit,” Cheung exclaimed.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, X at WTHuston, or Truth Social at @WarnerToddHuston.