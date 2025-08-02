‘Celebrity Family Feud’ Features First All-Trans Team Led by Laverne Cox, Raising Funds for Black Prostitutes

Disney/ABC’s Celebrity Family Feud featured its first-ever all-transgender team on Thursday, with actor Laverne Cox calling his fellow competitors “my chosen family” as they tried to raise money for black trans prostitutes.

“We’re at Celebrity Family Feud, and I am here with my chosen family, my dear sisters Mila Jam, Joslyn De Freece, TS Madison, and Peppermint,” Cox said, introducing fellow transgender contestants in a video posted to Instagram, ahead of the episode’s airing.

The all-trans group, dubbed “Team Laverne,” competed in Celebrity Family Feud to raise money for the TS Madison Starter House, a charity led by Madison that describes itself as “an innovative housing initiative designed to support and empower black trans women engaged in sex work.”

“We’re playing for the TS Madison Starter House, partnered with NAESM,” Madison said in the video, explaining, “The TS Madison Starter House is a re-entry house for system-impacted trans women.”

Cox then chimed in, exclaiming, “Hallelujah, honey! We’re gonna have some fun, we’re gonna make some money for charity, and we’re gonna look good doing it,” before asking Madison, “Don’t we look cute?”

“Yes, honey,” Madison replied, to which Cox declared, “We look good.”

During the episode, Celebrity Family Feud host Steve Harvey asked if he could just call Madison “TS,” to which the trans contestant replied, “Of course,” adding, “Listen, I take it short or long” — a sexual double entendre causing the audience to cheer and Harvey to look flabbergasted.

“Steve Harvey, it’s okay to free ball, we’re free balling today, all day!” Madison added.

Cox then proclaimed, “Some of us are without the ‘B’ word, so some of us are free, and some of us have set them free” — referring to some transvestites having their male genitalia surgically removed.

“Mine is named Chucky!” Madison exclaimed, adding, “Friends till the end!”

The remarks from the transgender contestants left Harvey standing speechless on stage.

