Video: Woke Heckler Calls Sydney Sweeney Racist at ‘Americana’ Premiere

A heckler called actress Sydney Sweeney racist as she attended the premiere for her movie Americana – a reaction to her recent American Eagle ad.

The heckling occurred as Sydney Sweeney headed into Desert Spot 5 in Hollywood on Sunday for the premiere of her new film.

“Stop the ad. That is being racist,” a woman could be heard yelling as Sweeney ignored her.

Sweeney seemed unfazed by the ad as the night continued and was later seen smiling for photographs with fellow costars Halsey, Simon Rex, and director Tony Tost.

As Breitbart News reported this week, a cadre of woke lunatics lashed out at an American Eagle ad starring Sydney Sweeney while employing cheesy puns. “Sydney Sweeney has great jeans,” the ad said as a play on the word “genes.” According to online woke activists, the ad was a dog whistle for Nazi eugenics.

One crazed TikToker imagined that the ad is so racist and Nazified that it will “be in history books,” exclaimed the heavily tattooed weirdo with multiple piercings and a nose ring. “That’s Nazi propaganda,” she added. Another extremist insisted that Sydney Sweeney had appeared in “an ad for eugenics.” This social media user also blared that American Eagle is “faschy coded” (meaning fascist), and that the jeans company created the ad to “revive the Third Reich.” Then there was the leftist woman — who belched during her video and, yes, also had a nose ring — claimed that the ad was meant to “point away from black and brown women.”