Ozzy Osbourne’s Cause of Death Revealed

The official cause of death for Ozzy Osbourne — the heavy metal pioneer and founding member of the iconic band Black Sabbath — the has been revealed.

Osbourne, who passed away on July 22 at the age of 76 — just weeks after his last concert — died from “acute myocardial infarction” and “out of hospital cardiac arrest,” according to the Black Sabbath legend’s death certificate obtained by The Sun.

The document also lists coronary artery disease and Parkinson’s disease with autonomic dysfunction as “joint causes” of the rocker’s death.

The death certificate reportedly goes on to describe Osbourne’s occupation as a “rock legend, songwriter, and performer.”

Osbourne, who died “surrounded by love” with his family at his side, passed away just weeks after his final show in his hometown of Birmingham, England, where he performed “Mama, I’m Coming Home” as fans waved their lit phones from the large crowd of concertgoers.

Watch Below:

During the July 5 concert at Villa Park in Birmingham, Black Sabbath performed a few of their greatest hits with Osbourne, ending with a rendition of their 1970 song, “Paranoid.”

Previously, Osbourne said it would be his final concert, due to the health issues he had been dealing with. This came after the heavy metal icon revealed he had Parkinson’s disease in 2020, The Sun reported.

In his final interview, Osbourne also noted that his “final encore” meant “everything” to him.

Notably, the rocker’s daughter, Kelly, got engaged to DJ and keyboard player Sid Wilson at his final performance last month.

Last week, Osbourne, who had been battling several health conditions in recent years, was laid to rest on the grounds of his Buckinghamshire mansion, which he and his wife, Sharon, purchased in 1993.

An “incredibly emotional” funeral service was held for the rock veteran, a family friend told The Sun.

The private funeral was reportedly attended by Osbourne’s family, his Black Sabbath bandmates, Metallica frontman James Hetfield, singer and pianist Elton John, goth rocker Marilyn Manson, rock singer Rob Zombie, and Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor, among others.

“It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love,” the Black Sabbath icon’s family said in a statement after his death.

Osbourne is survived by his wife, Sharon, and his five children, Jessica, Louis, Aimee, Kelly, and Jack.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.