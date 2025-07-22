Ozzy Osbourne, Legendary Black Sabbath Rocker, Dead at 76

Ozzy Osbourne, the heavy metal pioneer and founding member of the iconic band Black Sabbath, has died. He was 76.

“It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time. Sharon, Jack, Kelly, Aimee and Louis,” Osbourne’s family said in a statement to The Sun on Tuesday.

It was just two weeks ago that Osbourne blessed an audience of over 40,000 cheering fans at tribute show the rocker said would be his last live performance. The king of hard rock took the stage at Villa Park soccer stadium in Black Sabbath’s home city of Birmingham, central England, and perform alongside original members of the band he helped found in 1967. It was their first live show together in more than 20 years.

“Let the madness begin!” Osbourne told the massive crowd just before sitting on a black throne that rose up from under the stage.

“I don’t know what to say, man, I’ve been laid up for like six years. You have no idea how I feel — thank you from the bottom of my heart,” Osbourne said. “You’re all … special. Let’s go crazy, come on.”

Osbourne was later joined onstage by some other members of rock royalty, from Metallica to Guns N’Roses.

Osbourne’s passing comes five years after he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.