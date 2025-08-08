Watch — Lizzo Attempts to Troll Sydney Sweeney: ‘My Jeans Are Black’

Pop singer Lizzo attempted to troll the Sydney Sweeney jeans ad with American Eagle, even posting a new song on social media.

Released on TikTok and Instagram, the video featured Lizzo in a denim get-up while twerking to the camera, per The Hollywood Reporter (THR):

In one video snippet for “I’m Goin’ In Till October” (below), Lizzo is clad in torn denim while hosing down a Porsche and raps, “No kizzy, he ain’t got no business being with me. Fat ass pretty face with the titties. Bitch, I got good jeans like I’m Sydney.” (Or perhaps that should be “genes”?). In the second video, Lizzo opens with a clip of a cable news pundit doing a celebratory rant about the Sweeney ad, declaring, “We’re over this woke agenda. We are over the Lizzos, we are over the Dylan Mulvaneys. If this were a 300-pound non-binary person they would be applauding her.” Then the video cuts to Lizzo lounging in head-to-toe denim, similar to the Sweeney ad. Lizzo commented on the video, “Lizzo’s got good jeans.”

According to Page Six, Lizzo also posted a “digitally altered meme that showed her posing in a similar outfit to the one the actress rocked in her ad.”

“If the Democrats won the election,” read the caption.

Lizzo reposted the photo and wrote, “My jeans are black…”

As Breitbart News reported, a cadre of woke lunatics lashed out at an American Eagle ad starring Sydney Sweeney for employing cheesy puns. “Sydney Sweeney has great jeans,” the ad said as a play on the word “genes.” According to online woke activists, the ad was a dog whistle for Nazi eugenics.