Bravo Star Jennifer Welch Says Ban Trump Voters from Mexican, Chinese Restaurants: ‘Get Your Fat Asses over to Cracker Barrel’

Bravo star Jennifer Welch has had it with Donald Trump supporters who have “the nerve and audacity” to dine at foreign-themed restaurants featuring Indian, Chinese or Mexican food or go to a “gay hairdresser” if they truly believe in the president’s aim to rid the country of illegal immigrants. Instead she orders them to “get your fat asses over to Cracker Barrel.”

Welch attacked the MAGA backers who continue to frequent such businesses owned by those targeted by Trump policies in the latest episode of her I’ve Had It podcast.

The real estate reality tv star directly addressed supporters of the U.S. president who embrace “his anti-immigration, anti-diversity and anti-LGBTQ+ stances” while at the same time accusing them of being hypocritical when they patronise businesses run by the very communities his policies target. She declared:

I’ve had it with white people that triple Trumped, that have the nerve and the audacity to walk into a Mexican restaurant, a Chinese restaurant, an Indian restaurant, [or] go to a gay hairdresser. I don’t think you should be able to enjoy anything but Cracker Barrel. If you want to triple Trump. If you want to brow beat DEI, if you want to brow beat gay people, you want to brow beat black people as you have been doing for hundreds of years, and you want to browbeat this generation of immigrants that come over here and open up businesses and earnestly pay their taxes… If you want to demonize them and call them rapists and felons and all this shit, [you are doing so] when the felon is the teeny-weeny, mushroom-cock, piece-of-shit ‘cankles McTaco tits’ at the top of the ticket.” […] I have fucking had it from top to bottom. White people that triple Trumped should be banned from enjoying the best thing that America has to offer, which is multiculturalism. Get your fat asses out of the Mexican restaurant. Get your fat asses over at a Cracker Barrel.

Watch as Jennifer Welch delivers her expletive-laded assault on MAGA supporters in her latest I’ve Had It podcast:

Welch first made her name as the star of Bravo’s Sweet Home featuring upscale interior design ideas.