Bill Maher Calls Out ABC’s ‘The View’ as ‘Not the Best Advertisement for Women’

HBO host Bill Maher ripped the all-female hosted ABC daytime talk show, The View, as unhelpful for both Democrats and women.

Speaking on his Club Random podcast with guest Drew Barrymore — who hosts her own daytime talk show — Maher said he personally likes some of the hosts of The View, but the show itself is just not very helpful for anyone.

Bringing up the ABC show, Maher was exasperated by The View and sarcastically said the show was “a lot” to take in.

“You know, I love Whoopi and Joy,” Maher went on to explain. “Those are the two I really know. And I did it like a year ago and I liked everybody, but I don’t know if they’re really at this moment the best advertisement for women.”

“They say some things that are just like, not helpful, like say to elections,” Maher added.

Maher has criticized the hosts of The View before, too, and even clashed with the hosts when he appeared on their show in May of last year.

During his own appearance on the show, Sunny Hostin claimed that Israel was “murdering” “Palestinians,” including children.

But Maher was not convinced. He noted that Israel has a right to root out and destroy the terrorist Hamas regime in Gaza and said that if the “Palestinians” wanted to avoid civilian deaths, they should stop their terrorist attacks on Israel.

“That’s what happens in a war. Here’s a way to stop that, stop attacking Israel,” Maher told the far-left Hostin.

Maher also blasted The Views chief host Whoopi Goldberg for her absurd claim that blacks were just as oppressed in the U.S. today as women are in Iran.

Maher said that Goldberg’s comment was a perfect example of the “infuriating” and “stupid” far-left.

“Not the woke, the stupid woke, like Whoopi Goldberg, love her, but when she said a couple weeks ago that being Black was the same as being a woman in Iran, it’s like, yeah, in 1920, but not today,” he said in July.

