Actress Cheryl Hines, wife of Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., trashed the only grandson of former President John F. Kennedy for his unhinged rants against her husband.

In a profile from the Wall Street Journal declaring her “Mrs. MAHA” (Make America Healthy Again), Hines said she does not “understand what’s going on” with Jack Schlossberg, Kennedy’s only grandson, who has routinely become more bizarre and unhinged in his attacks on RFK Jr.

“[Schlossberg’s] behavior—I don’t even want to say anything, because anything I say, he’s going to think, he’s going to be … excited that someone’s talking about him,” she said.

This past March, Schlossberg, who has never met Hines, asked the actress for a “favor” in an Instagram post.

“I need you to call up the family of the child who died of measles, and say sorry,” he said. “Can you do that for me?”

Schlossberg was reportedly referring to a 6-year-old unvaccinated girl in Texas who died of the measles.

Just last month, Schlossberg tweeted that Hines looked “super dehydrated,” adding that he never met her in person. Last week, Schlossberg’s bizarre behavior went even further when he reposted an anniversary message RFK Jr. made for Hines with the caption, “What does she let you do on your bday?”

Despite the criticisms, Hines told WSJ that she feels “very connected” to the Make America Healthy Again movement.

“Is science ever settled?” Hines said. “It’s like any drug that goes on the market that at the beginning everybody thinks is great, and then 10 years later, they realize it’s causing some sort of issue. Well, there was probably settled science at the beginning.”

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.