‘Breakfast Club’ Caller Calls Out Hosts, Charlamagne Tha God for Ignoring DC Crime amid Trump Crackdown: ‘Y’all Know It’s Bad Out There’

A caller ripped popular left-wing radio host Charlamagne Tha God for lacking “common sense” in his discussion of crime in Washington D.C. and other big U.S. cities.

The anti-Trump radio host and his on-air cohorts have been criticizing the president’s takeover of Washington D.C. and have been disgorging the typical left-wing talking points of needing “more funding” for the minority communities to solve the crime issue. The hosts were also dismissive of the crime perpetrated by young blacks — who they called “YNs” — in D.C. and every other big U.S. city controlled for decades by Democrats.

But the caller insisted that their prosaic, Democrat “solutions” were not based on any common sense.

“I’m just trying to basically come to some common sense about this whole DC thing. Across the nation, they need to do the exact same thing that they doing. I’m from Milwaukee, and the YN’s everywhere,” the caller exclaimed. “When you got people like me working hard, grinding, getting to it, paying mortgages, paying multiple things, tenants, kids in school, why should we be disrupted by a YN that got nothing going for theirself?”

“Y’all need to show some common sense when it comes to these stuff that he’s trying to put in place, man,” he said. “I don’t agree with everything, but guess what? This is common sense, man. Y’all know it’s bad out there, but y’all need to speak to that sometimes. Y’all try to avoid that.”

Charlamagne and his cohost, DJ Envy, quickly disagreed with the caller and Charlamagne ripped the man saying, “Y’all just don’t like our solutions.”

“I don’t think we need to live in a police state. Can we try giving some of these little YN’s some resources? Can we try putting these kids in trade school, giving them some proper mental health resources, making the schools better?” Charlamagne went on. “Can we make sure they got some food in their stomach so they don’t have to resort to things like crime? Can we try that first? ‘Cause there’s a lot of people in the communities that are down to implement things like that, but they need the funding.”

But the caller was not chastised at all. He dismissed the idea that shoving more money at youth programs will help crime-ridden U.S. cities.

“I can respect everybody’s view, Envy and Charla,” he said. “And it’s no disrespect, but at the end of the day I had these resources growing up. I grew up in the hood. I grew up wildin’, but guess what? … It’s a point where you got to realize what’s going on, man. And we got to take back control, man. Like y’all can’t let the youngest run the country, bro. That’s just plain and simple.”

The caller said he didn’t want to hear “nothing about no resource” because there has been plenty of that yet the crime still rises. The caller also pointed out that black parents are also at fault.

“Y’all know some of this comes down to the parents as well, bro,” he said to agreement from Charlamagne and Envy.

“At the end of the day, bro, black folks got common sense, bro. Y’all know right from wrong. Y’all need to chill out, man … Y’all seem to avoid the hot topic, though, bro,” the caller concluded. “Like black people are killed by black people in massive numbers, bro. Like come on. Wake up, y’all.”

The caller has a point. According to federal statistics, more than 90 percent of black murder victims were killed by other blacks. In 2023, the Black homicide victimization rate was 26.6 per 100,000, far higher than the overall national rate. And even though blacks make up only about 14 percent of the population, they represent 54 percent of the murder rate.

