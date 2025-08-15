Alec Baldwin Floats Trump D.C. Crime Crackdown Conspiracy Theories: ‘What’s Next? Federalize Chicago, L.A., the NFL, NBA?

Alec Baldwin is afraid. Very, very afraid. The actor is riven with fears for the future of the U.S. in the wake of Donald Trump’s successful push to increase federal law enforcement across Washington, DC, embracing the conspiracy theory that the president will use any means to “deflect from his inadequacy” and take control of whatever he can.

In a video uploaded to his official TikTok page, Baldwin suggested Trump would not stop at D.C. before going on to list cities across the U.S. and sporting institutions like the NFL and NBL, opining whether Trump was going to seize and “take them over” too:

What’s gonna happen next? Is Trump gonna federalize the New York City Police Department? What’s after that? Chicago, L.A., Miami, Boston, and on and on? What’s after that? The NFL? The NBA? Is he gonna federalize them to take them over? All he wants to do is deflect from his inadequacy by the bold, insane moves. The takeover of D.C. police, it’s not what I need. I don’t need this D.C. police to be taken over. I don’t. They need to get the tariffs over with. They need to get the war over with. They need to get the Gaza thing over with. And after that, we have something else we have to get over with.

Baldwin’s fears were made public as Trump moved Monday to enact a sweeping federal takeover of D.C.’s policing, deploying the National Guard and placing the city’s police department under federal control in a bid to tackle rampant crime, as Breitbart News reported.

“I’m going to make our Capital safer and more beautiful than it ever was before,” Trump said. “We want our Capital BACK. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Trump posted on social media about his plans to clean up D.C.: “Washington, D.C. will be LIBERATED today! Crime, Savagery, Filth, and Scum will DISAPPEAR. I will, MAKE OUR CAPITAL GREAT AGAIN!”

Despite Baldwin’s fears, Trump has support in D.C. itself.

Meanwhile those who oppose the Trump initiative to place enhanced law enforcement on the street appear to be very thin on the ground indeed.

This Is How Angry They Really Are About National Guards in D.C.???

Even some traditionally anti-Trump media networks agreed with the crack down.

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “CNN NewsNight,” CNN Senior Legal Analyst Elie Honig stated “It is dangerous” in Washington, DC, even if the crime rate is improving and “You cannot deny that.”

“And a common police tactic is to surge resources” something that is usually “applauded across the board, across the political board.”