Watch Live: Donald Trump Announces Plan to Crack Down on Crime in Washington, DC

President Donald Trump holds a press conference to announce a crackdown on crime in Washington, DC, on Monday, August 11.

The president announced over the weekend on Truth Social that he would hold a news conference Monday to address crime in the nation’s capital. “I’m going to make our Capital safer and more beautiful than it ever was before,” Trump wrote. “We want our Capital BACK. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Trump posted again about his plans to clean up D.C. on Monday morning: “Washington, D.C. will be LIBERATED today! Crime, Savagery, Filth, and Scum will DISAPPEAR. I will, MAKE OUR CAPITAL GREAT AGAIN!”