Hollywood director Spike Lee has cautioned President Donald Trump against any federal move on Democrat-controlled New York City, speculating he would “think twice” about any such security intervention.

In an interview with MSNBC’s Rev. Al Sharpton, the issue was raised and this was Lee’s response in the exchange between the pair:

LEE: “We’re, Rev, as you know, this country right now, it’s bananas. And this guy trying to take over D.C. and just weaponize these things, I mean, he’s going to think twice to try to do that in New York though. That ain’t — the Boogie Down, Harlem, Bed-Stuy, Do or Die? Eh-eh.”

SHARPTON: “Gonna be a different kind of reaction.”

LEE: “Oh, yeah, it’s gonna be very different.”

As Breitbart News reported, Trump has flooded Washington, DC, with security assets in an attempt to drive down crime in the city and surrounding areas.

The longtime sanctuary jurisdiction will now cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in several ways after Trump took federal control of the city’s Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) to fight violent crime.

He invoked Section 740 of the District of Columbia Home Rule Act to take control of MPD and activated the National Guard to tackle growing violent crime and a rising murder rate in the nation’s capital.

Last year, the Immigration Reform Law Institute (IRLI) issued a report declaring D.C., under Mayor Muriel Bowser (D), to be one of the most egregious sanctuary cities in the nation.