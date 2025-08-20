Comedian Dave Foley Rants About MAGA ‘Sub-Breed’ with CNN Host Michael Ian Black: Trump Supporters ‘Hate Whoever They’re Told to Hate’ and ‘Support Fascism’

Canadian comedian Dave Foley joined comedian and CNN show host Michael Ian Black’s podcast and unloaded on Americans, calling them “fascists,” “uneducated,” and a people who would support “deporting people to 1939 Germany.”

The former Kids in the Hall cast member appeared this week on left-wing comedian Michael Ian Black’s CNN-sponsored podcast where they discussed current events and news.

Black asked Foley how he felt as a Canadian about President Donald Trump’s mass illegal alien deportation policies and the comedian was clearly not a fan. Indeed, he felt that he himself could be targeted for deportation — even though he has been a legal resident with a green card for 30 years. Worse still, Foley said he feels that Americans would deport him and others to “1939 Germany,” an indication that Foley thinks Americans are fascists.

He then went on to call supporters of President Trump and of the MAGA movement a “sub-breed” of humans who are so stupid that they hate “whoever they’re told to hate.”

Foley told Black that, “then again, there’s, you know, you have this whole uh um division of Americans. It’s some sort of a new sub sub-breed of American called MAGA. And they just hate whoever they’re told to hate. So they’re So all these people are suddenly hating Canada. I’m sure they don’t know anything about Canada. I’m sure they’re not they couldn’t find it on a map, but they just they all hate Canada suddenly.”

The Canadian comedian went on to note that he was once married to a “Mexican-America” with whom he had a daughter. He hyperbolically added that Hitler would love America right now.

“I was married for quite a long time to a Mexican-American. Uh, my daughter is Latina. Um, you know, and I have a great many in-laws uh uh who are Mexican, who I I love very much, and I I fear for them. I fear for those, you know, relatives who those who might be undocumented in the country,” he exclaimed.

Foley went on to say that Trump is targeting all “brown” people in America, whether they are citizens or not.

“I also but I also fear just about equally for anyone who fits a profile in America,” he continued, “because I don’t think it’s not going to be restricted. It’s too reckless and too cruel the process right now for them to effectively focus on just — certainly they’re not focusing on the criminal element as they claim. They’re not focusing on rapists and murderers.”

He then claimed without evidence that federal officers are “savagely beating” citizens with “brown skin.”

“I worry I worry about anyone with brown skin in this country right now because, we’ve seen citizens being being beaten savagely by unidentified thugs wearing masks, you know, and citizens being actually taken, you know, taken out of the country because they don’t have their papers handy,” he falsely claimed.

Next, Foley claimed that America is now a fascist nation and Americans are too stupid to see it being developed.

“I mean, this isn’t a question of securing borders anymore. I mean, it’s then, you know, it really is how do you keep people distracted and angry enough to support um fascism? Fascists, they learned it a long time ago, that this technique works. Um, so we’re just we’re sitting here and we’re watching it play out, you know, in almost not even in real time, in accelerated time,” he bloviated.

Foley also said Hitler would love America.

“If you know, I think if Hitler were alive today, he’d go, “Oh my god, they’re good. They’re so efficient. Those Americans, oh, we should start buying their cars. They must be great,” he absurdly exclaimed.

But it isn’t just Trump Foley hates. He also apparently hates Ronald Reagan, and, once again, he thinks Americans are too stupid to understand it all.

“Everything that we’re seeing right now in America is the natural progression of a 30-year project started by Ronald Reagan, which was the project of uh undermining faith in government, undermining faith in science, undermining faith in basically in any authority, rationality,” he claimed. “Teaching people to only trust their emotions. And creating an uneducated populace that is un that is unionized. He tried to get you rid of unions.”

One wonders why, if Foley hates “fascist” America so much, he doesn’t just go back o Canada?

