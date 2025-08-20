Richard Gere Uses Debunked Hamas Death Stats to Attack Israel

Richard Gere, a Hollywood actor who starred in The Hoax, has attacked Israel for its war of self-defense in Gaza by citing false and debunked Hamas death statistics.

“Netanyahu’s case is to keep out of jail right now,” Gere said in an interview posted on social media. ” If he wasn’t the prime minister, he’d be in jail for corruption. To keep himself out of jail, he’s kept this war going and killed tens of thousands of people. There was no need, no need. Innocent people, innocent women and children, 70 percent of the people who have died in Gaza are innocent women and children.”

It was not clear when or where the interview took place, but it was posted by “Celebrities for Palestine” on social media earlier this week.

Gere’s statistics are based on numbers released by the Hamas terrorists themselves, and fail to distinguish between combatants and civilians. They have also been proven incorrect.

The Times of Israel reported in May:

The percentage of women and children killed in Gaza during the course of Israel’s war against Hamas following the October 7 atrocities is far lower than claimed by the terror group’s media propaganda agency, according to a new study. The study found that despite claims by Hamas’s Government Media Office that some 70 percent of fatalities were women and children, figures provided by the Gaza Ministry of Health showed the real rate to be 51%. … The two authors accused Hamas’s Government Media Office of distorting the data provided by the Gazan Ministry of Heath [sic], and said it “clearly engaged in disinformation to prosecute the Hamas wartime narrative, the central theme of which is that the IDF deliberately commits war atrocities.”

Gere’s left-wing views are a matter of public record, though he is also an advocate for Tibet against the regime of the Chinese Communist Party — which supports Hamas in its fight against Israel.

Gere thus finds himself on the same side as the Chinese communist regime.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of The Zionist Conspiracy Wants You, now available on Amazon. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.