‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ ‘Bridgerton’ Creator Shonda Rhimes Says There’s ‘Self-Censoring’ in Hollywood After Disney and Paramount Settled with Trump

TV megaproducer Shonda Rhimes says she fears Hollywood creatives are “self-censoring” to appease President Donald Trump following his settlements with Disney and Paramount.

The Grey’s Anatomy creator was asked about the recent settlement between Paramount and the president for its CBS News division’s deceptive edits to an interview with Kamala Harris during the late presidential election. While she didn’t want to comment on that specific case, she told the audience at the Edinburgh TV Festival, where she received the group’s first Edinburgh Fellowship award, that she thinks there is something turning in Hollywood, The Wrap reported.

“It definitely feels that way to a lot of people, that there is self-censoring going on,” Rhimes claimed.

Indeed, there have been decades of forcing Hollywood conservatives to hide their political leanings and years of witch hunts against those in the industry who have broken the tenets of wokism. Rhimes’ concerns of supposed “censorship” in Hollywood now may be viewed by some as ironic.

Rhimes also spoke about her resignation from the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. The Scandal producer left the organization in February after the president had taken over the operation of the theater and replaced several other members of the board.

Rhimes had been serving as the organization’s treasurer, but stayed on for a little longer than some of the other members she had served with.

“But once that transition was made, I literally was the only person left who was an artist, who was of the old regime of the Kennedy Center,” she said at the festival. “Therefore, in my mind, it wasn’t a board anymore. It’s certainly not the board with the same mission as when I came in.”

Rhimes was a big supporter of Joe Biden and then Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election.

She has also used her television shows to make heavy pushes in support of abortion. She even joined Planned Parenthood’s national board in 2017.

In 2022, she also made a big show of deleting her presence on Twitter when Elon Musk took control of the social media platform.

