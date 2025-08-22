Pop Star Robbie Williams: Giving Phones to Children Is ‘Abuse’

British pop star Robbie Williams, whose acclaimed 2024 biopic Better Man may go down as one of the best movies of the decade, banned his four children from having phones, declaring them a form of child abuse.

Williams revealed his thoughts on phones and the internet during an interview ITV News London ahead of a gig in Camden.

“They don’t have phones, they’re not going to have phones for as long as humanly possible,” he said of his children. “They are at school, other people have phones. Tough. That’s as simple as it is. I’m 51. I can’t deal with the corrosive nature of the internet, it hurts me, it ruins my day.”

“How can I give this drug to a 12-year-old? How can I give this drug to a seven-year-old? It’s abuse,” he added.

Breitbart News reported in April of this year that actor Jason Momoa also instituted a ban on phones and television for his children.

“We don’t have a TV,” Momoa said ahead of the premiere the Minecraft Movie. “My son doesn’t even have a phone. He’s 16 and he doesn’t have a phone. We’re different. He’s going to be 18, he’s going to have a phone, he’s going to be out of the house and he can explore the world after that.”

Momoa said that he prefers his children to “use their creativity in a different way.”

“I just want them to use their creativity in a different way and so we do a lot of other things,” said Momoa.

Momoa then got more philosophical, observing that the world got along just fine before everyone had a phone.

“Everyone was doing just fine. You and I didn’t grow up with phones, so no one told me what to do and I had to find it,” he said.

Momoa did say that he and his children watch movies together as a family.

As Breitbart News reported last year, the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) banned the use of phones during school hours amid outcry from educators.

“Our students are glued to their cell phones – not unlike adults,” said LAUSD board member Nick Melvoin. “They’re surreptitiously scrolling in school, in class time. They have their head in their hands walking down the hallways. They’re not talking to each other or playing at lunch or recess because they have their AirPods in.”

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.