Charlamagne tha God to Former DNC Chair Jaime Harrison: ‘You Could Have And Should Have’ Told Biden Not to Run

Radio host Charlamagne tha God confronted Jaime Harrison, who served as the chair of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) from 2021 to 2025, during a recent episode of The Breakfast Club, telling the DNC chair he “could have and should have” told then-President Joe Biden to step down during the 2024 election.

“There was always a rumor that the DNC were the ones that, you know, quote unquote, ‘picked’ who they wanted to be,” The Breakfast Club co-host DJ Envy said, before Harrison cut him off, proclaiming, “Man, that’s a bunch of bologna.”

Watch Below:

Charlamagne then chimed in, declaring, “No, its not,” to which DJ Envy added, “But that’s what they said. They said they picked somebody who they feel would be the president.”

“Tell me the power I have to pick, if I’m the DNC chair, what power do I have to pick? Like, people said, ‘Well, you could have told Joe Biden to not run.’ Like, seriously?” Harrison said, to which both Charlamagne and DJ Envy replied, “Yeah.”

Charlamagne added, “You could have and should have.”

“And do you think he would have listened? This is the most powerful —” Harrison said, before Charlamagne interjected, saying, “He did listen to somebody, finally. So everybody should have told him earlier.”

The former DNC chair responded by surmising, “Ultimately, what the president saw was that this fight is actually tearing the Party apart, and ‘I don’t want that to be on me.'”

But Charlamagne didn’t believe Harrison’s theory and urged him to reveal what he really thinks, telling the former DNC chair, “You’re not beholden to him no more.”

“That man was too old, everybody knew he was too old — he should have been a transitional president from the beginning,” Charlamagne added.

Harrison appeared to concur, replying, “I get all of that, but you know what? Somebody should have stepped up. If people thought that Joe Biden was too old, then some real people should have stepped up and say, ‘You know what, I’m gonna run.'”

“You’re acting like that is the normal process of things, like, just challenge the sitting president. You know you all crucify people for that,” Charlamagne argued, to which Harrison responded by asking, “Is it normal for the DNC chair to say, ‘Mr. President, you need to sit down?'”

“Yes,” Charlamagne asserted.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.